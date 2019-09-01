Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Contrasting side by side

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Incyte Corporation 82 8.66 N/A 1.17 72.58

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.1 beta indicates that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Incyte Corporation’s 9.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 and a Quick Ratio of 12.4. Competitively, Incyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5.2 Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Incyte Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

On the other hand, Incyte Corporation’s potential upside is 5.60% and its average price target is $86.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.7% of Incyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Incyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Incyte Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Incyte Corporation beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.