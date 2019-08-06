Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Comparison side by side

Since Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.52
|0.00
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.7%
|-35.7%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.4 while its Current Ratio is 12.4. Meanwhile, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 59.8 while its Quick Ratio is 59.8. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. 5.09% are Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.34%
|-5.78%
|-7.35%
|0.26%
|-59.65%
|6.54%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|-20.06%
|4.74%
|6.3%
|0%
|0%
|-32.71%
For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.54% stronger performance while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -32.71% weaker performance.
Summary
Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.
