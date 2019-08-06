Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Comparison side by side

Since Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.4 while its Current Ratio is 12.4. Meanwhile, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 59.8 while its Quick Ratio is 59.8. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. 5.09% are Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.54% stronger performance while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -32.71% weaker performance.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.