Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.1 beta means Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 10.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s 0.09 beta is the reason why it is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Its competitor Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.9% and 2.4%. Insiders held 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.