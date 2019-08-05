Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Comparing side by side

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1%

Risk & Volatility

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.1 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 0.09 which is 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has 6.9 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.