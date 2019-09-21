Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Comparing side by side

Both Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.4 while its Current Ratio is 12.4. Meanwhile, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $7, while its potential upside is 96.63%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 224.68% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.9% and 50.1%. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.09%. Competitively, 0.4% are Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.