Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.75
|0.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|5.83
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
Demonstrates Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.7%
|-35.7%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
Liquidity
12.4 and 12.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 86% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.9% are Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9.63%
|14.43%
|3.98%
|-43.87%
|-54.83%
|20.98%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.72%
|5.26%
|-17.02%
|-45.39%
|-70.16%
|-21.52%
For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.98% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -21.52% weaker performance.
Summary
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
