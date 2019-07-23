Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 5.83 N/A -3.97 0.00

Demonstrates Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Liquidity

12.4 and 12.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.9% are Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.63% 14.43% 3.98% -43.87% -54.83% 20.98% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.98% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -21.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.