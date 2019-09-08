Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.52
|0.00
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.7%
|-35.7%
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-110%
|-89%
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 1.1 shows that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.06 beta.
Liquidity
12.4 and 12.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.34%
|-5.78%
|-7.35%
|0.26%
|-59.65%
|6.54%
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|-3.17%
|-13.68%
|-58.97%
|25.34%
|-44.72%
|51.24%
For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Summary
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.
