Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.1 shows that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

12.4 and 12.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.