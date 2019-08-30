Corvex Management LP Upped Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stake by $342.32 Million; Masco (MAS) Shareholder Fiduciary Management Lifted Its Stake by $27.80 Million as Market Value Rose

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 712,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 12.23M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480.70M, up from 11.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 576,567 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 684.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 13.69M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 15.69 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402.68 million, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.11. About 1.56 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 13/03/2018 – Tracinda Corporation Lowers Stake in MGM Resorts Intl. to 4.8%; 14/05/2018 – MGM Resorts ‘Applauds’ Supreme Court Allowing States the ‘Opportunity to Protect Consumers and Benefit the Public by Regulating and Taxing Sports Betting’; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO IN YONKERS, NEW YORK; 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Testifies At U.S. Senate Hearing On Western Water Supply, Sustainability; 07/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL TO HOST ANALYST & INVESTOR DAY; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Las Vegas Strip REVPAR to Increase 1 to 3 %; 26/04/2018 – Genocide Survivor Will Share Story of Forgiveness at Women’s Leadership Conference in Las Vegas; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY NET REVENUES DECREASED 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT DOMESTIC RESORTS TO $2.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGM Resorts International: A Brief Synopsis – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nomura defends MGM Resorts ahead of earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: AbbVie, MGM and More – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGM Resorts International (MGM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Reversal Of Fortune For MGM Shares? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 16, 2018.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. SALEM PAUL J had bought 800,000 shares worth $20.32M. 1,145 shares were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK, worth $30,075 on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.86M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mrj Capital Incorporated reported 84,200 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 391,179 shares. 600 were reported by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 151 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman Co. 2.90 million were accumulated by Starboard Value L P. Aviva Public Limited Company reported 187,607 shares. Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Korea Inv Corporation has 0.01% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 35,529 shares. 15.69 million are held by Corvex Limited Partnership. Hirtle Callaghan Ltd reported 150 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.07% or 487,464 shares in its portfolio.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 153,548 shares to 4.41 million shares, valued at $446.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 241,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 693,407 shares, and cut its stake in Trimas Corp. (NASDAQ:TRS).

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Masco Turbulence Causes Undervaluation – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Masco – Get Prepared For A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.