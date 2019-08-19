Corvex Management LP Trimmed T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding by $11.95 Million; Share Value Rose; Centurylink Investment Management Company Trimmed Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $322,920 as Market Value Rose

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 173,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.03M, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.79. About 386,238 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile Turns to Corey Lewandowski for Sprint Merger: DealBook Briefing; 10/04/2018 – Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 25/05/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries! T-Mobile Changemaker Challenge Ends Soon; 30/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom’s Leverage to Increase on T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Moody’s — Market Talk; 04/05/2018 – T-Mobile adds to record M&A spree; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS CONSENT SOLICITATIONS WITH RESPECT TO SOM; 27/04/2018 – Correction to Sprint-T-Mobile Deal; 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint restart talks in effort to salvage merger, DJ reports; $TMUS & $S jump in after-hour…; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s John Legere might be the key to a successful Sprint merger: @JimCramer; 30/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – ON MARCH 29, UNIT AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $2 BLN SECURED TERM LOAN DUE JAN 2022 AND ITS $2 BLN SECURED TERM LOAN DUE JAN 2024 – SEC FILING

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 3,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 34,878 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 37,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $119.85. About 2.16M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.88 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated State Bank holds 39,560 shares. Wedge Management L LP Nc has invested 0.13% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Loews reported 4,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lmr Prns Llp has 0.06% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.05% stake. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). The New York-based Tekne Mgmt Lc has invested 11.53% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd, New York-based fund reported 6.42 million shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.03% or 12,856 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 660 shares. Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Company has invested 0.15% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Smart Portfolios holds 125 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Private Advisor Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Lc has invested 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 1.24% or 959,106 shares in its portfolio. 17,188 are held by National Registered Inv Advisor. 163,330 were reported by Chicago Equity Limited Liability. Montecito Bancorp owns 0.63% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 19,900 shares. Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv reported 176,782 shares. Bath Savings Trust accumulated 32,096 shares or 0.7% of the stock. E&G LP has invested 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Puzo Michael J invested in 3.17% or 78,060 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated owns 0.34% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9,568 shares. Mraz Amerine And Associates Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,164 shares. Amer Bancshares accumulated 0.03% or 918 shares. Foster And Motley reported 0.85% stake. Naples Global Advisors Ltd holds 1.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 72,324 shares.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $245.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 3,027 shares to 17,927 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 12,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc New.