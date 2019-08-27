Corvex Management LP Trimmed T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding By $11.95 Million; Profile of 8 Analysts Covering Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Corvex Management Lp decreased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 8.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corvex Management Lp sold 173,200 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Corvex Management Lp holds 1.78 million shares with $123.03 million value, down from 1.95M last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $66.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $77.54. About 1.05 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile-Sprint deal would value Sprint at about $24B; Deutsche Telekom will receive 42% stake and 69% votin; 26/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 30/04/2018 – FITCH PLACES SPRINT’S IDR ON POS WATCH ON T-MOBILE TRANSACTION; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40 mln over false ring tones on rural U.S. calls; 11/04/2018 – SoftBank CEO running out of time to clinch Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 15/03/2018 – T-Mobile Takes Flight, Sets Two World Records with Galaxy S9, S9+; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT ON APRIL 29 ANNOUNCED $26.5B MERGER; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO SAYS S/TMUS DEAL IS BAD NEWS FOR COMPETITORS: CNBC; 30/04/2018 – 5G sounds amazing – but Sprint and T-Mobile’s merger won’t provide any instant miracles; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile-Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Son

Among 14 analysts covering Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Ross Stores has $11600 highest and $90 lowest target. $103.60’s average target is 0.42% above currents $103.17 stock price. Ross Stores had 21 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) rating on Friday, August 23. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $10400 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Guggenheim. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, August 23. Telsey Advisory downgraded Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) rating on Monday, June 24. Telsey Advisory has “Hold” rating and $103 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ROST in report on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $99 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. See Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) latest ratings:

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.10M for 18.82 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. T-Mobile US has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $84.60’s average target is 9.10% above currents $77.54 stock price. T-Mobile US had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by HSBC. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Fin Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 48 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.38% or 169,053 shares. New York-based Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Company holds 1.37% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 16,900 shares. Smithfield Tru invested in 0.02% or 2,648 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0.18% or 3,723 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com holds 329,550 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd accumulated 7.89 million shares. Sageworth Tru Communication holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carmignac Gestion reported 0.73% stake. Howe And Rusling reported 2,215 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 21,909 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Macquarie Group Inc holds 11,299 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. The company has market cap of $37.63 billion. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. It has a 24 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to clients from households with moderate income.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold Ross Stores, Inc. shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Inv Company Inc stated it has 0.27% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Moreover, Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.73% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 16,500 shares. Alps Advsr Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 4,420 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Private Advisor Group Inc Lc holds 18,031 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il invested 0.03% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Buckingham Mgmt reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Cheviot Value Management Limited Company stated it has 0.18% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Stifel Corp has 0.08% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Federated Pa holds 22,981 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 2.18 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Jlb And Assocs has invested 2.53% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 543,417 shares. Tortoise Inv Lc invested in 1,449 shares. Cipher Capital L P holds 0.05% or 6,628 shares in its portfolio.

The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $103.17. About 1.10 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500.