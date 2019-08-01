Corvex Management LP Stake in T Mobile Us (TMUS) Lowered as Stock Value Rose; Bowen Hanes & Co Has Trimmed Its Position in Coca (KO) by $24.63 Million as Share Value Rose

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 173,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.03M, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80. About 960,188 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile Turns to Corey Lewandowski for Sprint Merger: DealBook Briefing; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE, SPRINT ARE SAID NEARING DEAL AT ~$6.50/SHR: CNBC; 04/05/2018 – If Judge Richard Leon allows AT&T’s deal for Time Warner, regulators may not want to risk blocking T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE ACQUISITION OF SPRINT NEEDS CLEARANCE AT FCC, JUSTICE; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: W/SPRINT CAN BE MASSIVELY DISRUPTIVE IN BROADBAND; 14/05/2018 – Sprint, SCI Consent Solicitations Were Conducted in Connection With Merger Pact With T-Mobile US Unit

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 89.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 535,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 63,145 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, down from 598,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 3.24M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.10M for 19.42 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 5,875 shares to 336,106 shares, valued at $37.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church And Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 12,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 780,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Flavors& Fragrances (NYSE:IFF).

