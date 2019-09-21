Corvex Management LP Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Cut as Share Price Declined; As Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Lau Associates Cut Its Holding

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) by 92.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 19,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1,532 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $214,000, down from 21,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 25,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.67 million, down from 26,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32 million shares traded or 31.89% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon, Saying It Does Not Pay Enough Taxes; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 20/03/2018 – Sources say that Amazon has approached groups like AARP, a lobby that represents older Americans; 09/03/2018 – S&PGlobal Market: Amazon, tech usage reshaping Asia’s retail landscape; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa—An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 03/04/2018 – Office Chai: Amazon India Fires 60 Employees, More Layoffs Could Follow; 02/05/2018 – Google launches its competitor to Amazon’s Alexa Fund to beef up its smart assistant; 29/03/2018 – Trump Criticizes Amazon, Says Online Retailer Pays ‘Little or No Taxes’ to State, Local Governments; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crestwood Grp Ltd holds 2.65% or 30,934 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested in 1.52% or 682,091 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc reported 22,717 shares stake. Howard Hughes Medical Institute holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,500 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Limited holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,908 shares. Milestone Gru holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 705 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,595 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Company Ltd Liability Company invested in 280 shares or 0% of the stock. 30,350 were accumulated by Capital Incorporated Ca. 12,530 are owned by Bridgecreek Ltd Co. Trb LP has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 34,261 were accumulated by Mariner Lc. Eagle Cap Management Llc accumulated 3,239 shares. 12,181 are held by Dowling Yahnke Lc.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $209.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income Etf by 280,895 shares to 884,847 shares, valued at $44.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

