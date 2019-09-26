Corvex Management LP Stake in Adobe (ADBE) Has Lowered by $28.08 Million; Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Holding Has Raised by Clark Capital Management Group Inc

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 35.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 95,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 174,407 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.39M, down from 269,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $283.81. About 3.65M shares traded or 49.95% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 58.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 160,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 432,165 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.85 million, up from 272,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.16. About 947,257 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC)

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Share Price Is Up 28% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Lincoln Financial Group’s Will Fuller Named Industry Champion of Retirement Security by Insured Retirement Institute – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Insurancenewsnet.com published: “Make Sure Your Clients Know These 9 Things About Life Insurance – Insurance News Net” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lincoln National (LNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Edward Walters Joins Lincoln Financial Network as Senior Vice President of Investment Products and Platforms – Business Wire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney has 3,514 shares. Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 6,884 shares in its portfolio. Axa owns 0.02% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 79,725 shares. British Columbia Invest reported 58,304 shares. Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.04% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). First Business Fin Svcs owns 7,763 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% or 48,481 shares. First Manhattan invested in 1,990 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). 346,652 are owned by Aperio Grp Limited Liability Com. Barclays Public Lc reported 323,941 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Mngmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Johnson Invest Counsel invested in 0.02% or 17,338 shares. Salem Inv Counselors has 0.07% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Stephens Ar invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 60,500 shares to 73,376 shares, valued at $21.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 20,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,594 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe bull expects permanent price increase – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adobe Systems EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe: Timely Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.