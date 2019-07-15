Corvex Management LP Position in T Mobile Us (TMUS) Has Decreased by $11.95 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Blair William & Company Has Lifted Its Position by $10.88 Million

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 173,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.03M, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $79.54. About 3.07M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint Join in $146B Deal, Promise 5G Everything — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile USA rekindle merger talks; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle rural call violations probe; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA TO PAY $40 MILLION CIVIL PENALTY TO RESOLVE FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATION OVER RURAL CALL COMPLETION -STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 04/05/2018 – If Judge Richard Leon allows AT&T’s deal for Time Warner, regulators may not want to risk blocking T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: NETWORK GEAR GOING IN NOW IS 5G UPGRADEABLE

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 104,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 654,638 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.12 million, up from 550,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.4. About 2.51M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 2,792 shares to 68,736 shares, valued at $20.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 926,785 shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. $294,750 worth of stock was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Shares for $870,676 were sold by Coombe Gary A on Thursday, January 31. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 4. Shares for $99,936 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

