Corvex Management LP Position in Facebook (FB) Has Cut by $1.49 Million; As Avalonbay Communities (AVB) Shares Rose, Scout Investments Has Lowered Position by $9.84 Million

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.00 million, down from 57,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: Company to ‘Conduct a Full Audit of Any App With Suspicious Activity’; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Cambridge Analytica preyed on ‘neuroticism’; 19/03/2018 – Prince Geo Citz: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg to Say in Testimony Facebook Problems Are His Mistake; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Facebook Inc. is under investigation by U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the use of personal data; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Called to Meeting in Sweden Amid Privacy Concerns; 13/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summer; 24/04/2018 – G7 security ministers to press tech firms on combating extremism; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum will not stand for re-election on Facebook’s board

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc. (AVB) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 49,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,564 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.29 million, down from 289,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Communities Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $208.38. About 523,001 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 4.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.21 per share. AVB’s profit will be $322.02 million for 22.55 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual earnings per share reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.43% EPS growth.

