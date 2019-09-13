Corvex Management LP Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Cut by $1.51 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Northeast Investment Management Increased Its Holding by $834,974

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 25,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.67M, down from 26,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1838.39. About 1.01M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon has made a formal offer to buy a majority stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, CNBC affiliate CNBC TV-18 reported Wednesday, citing sources; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – AMAZON PRIME HAS EXCEEDED 100 MILLION PAID PRIME MEMBERS GLOBALLY; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 09/03/2018 – Amazon’s Expanding Grocery Delivery Is Opening Salvo: Report — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Telecommunications Companies Modernize, Diversify in Face of Competition; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 6,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 258,448 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.62M, up from 252,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $137.31. About 9.66M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 32,400 shares to 243,670 shares, valued at $13.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,339 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

