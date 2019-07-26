Corvex Management LP Maintains Position in Diamondback Energy (FANG); As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Rose, Sns Financial Group Has Increased Position by $1.93 Million

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 1506.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 2.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.21 million, up from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $102.27. About 507,932 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 5458.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 32,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,351 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $57.04. About 7.15 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 12,180 shares to 35,242 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 50,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,827 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV).

