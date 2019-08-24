Corvex Management LP Maintains Holding in Mgm Resorts International (MGM); Merck & Co. (MRK) Stock Price Rose While Doheny Asset Management Cut Its Holding

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 32.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 15,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 31,555 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 46,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 8.88 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 05/03/2018 – Aduro Announces Milestone Achieved under Merck Collaboration for Initiation of Anti-CD27 Phase I Trial in Advanced Solid Tumors; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL – PLANNED TRIAL WILL EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF COMBINATION IN CERTAIN PATIENTS WITH INOPERABLE LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC TNBC; 29/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Merck KGaA: Mavenclad Is for Highly Active Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 03/05/2018 – MERCK – BASED ON KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL DATA, RECENTLY SUBMITTED A SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA; 22/05/2018 – Merck Announces Third-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 03/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – NOW EXPECTS THAT AN ADDITIONAL INTERIM ANALYSIS WILL BE CONDUCTED PRIOR TO ASCO

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 684.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 13.69M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 15.69M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402.68M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 4.75 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 06/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Is Wynn a Good Deal for MGM Resorts?; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Board Now Comprised of 12 Members; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY DOMESTIC RESORTS ROOMS REVENUE DECREASED 5% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International and Invenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array; 06/04/2018 – WYNN HAS NOT HAD ANY DISCUSSION WITH MGM OR ITS ADVISORS ABOUT A SALE – WYNN RESORTS SPOKESPERSON; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – PROJECT WILL BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2020; 18/04/2018 – MassLive.com: MGM Boston Harbor? URL purchased amid talks of MGM-Wynn Boston Harbor potential deal; 12/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Allocation Adds MGM Resorts, Exits SKF; 06/03/2018 – Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s ldentities and Overall Happiness

