Corvex Management LP Maintains Holding in Diamondback Energy (FANG); Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding Upped by Maverick Capital Ltd

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 607,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.52M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $107.26. About 1.30 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 01/05/2018 – LOWE: FRIDAY’S SOMP FORECASTS WILL ONLY CONTAIN SMALL CHANGES; 18/03/2018 – Weijia Jiang, Luther Lowe; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President, CEO, Effective July 2; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video)

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 1506.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 2.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.21 million, up from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $99.88. About 155,593 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lowe’s Companies Inc (LOW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes Rebound to Close Higher Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Forbes.com published: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Did Loweâ€™s Just Win the Home Improvement War in Q2? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 79,440 shares to 241,250 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 262,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,870 shares, and cut its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Cap Mgmt Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 10,861 shares. 2,284 are held by Azimuth Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 2.03 million shares. Maverick Cap Limited owns 2.37M shares for 3.44% of their portfolio. Security National accumulated 14,511 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 12,200 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Earnest Ltd Liability holds 395 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth holds 2.35% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 40,965 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc stated it has 163,825 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Penobscot has invested 0.18% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mrj Cap Inc has 3.39% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 51,707 shares. Cap Investment Counsel has invested 1.97% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mechanics Bancorporation Tru Department holds 2,172 shares. 7,298 are held by Brown Advisory Limited Liability Com. Hrt Lc has 0.05% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. $950,538 worth of stock was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Diamondback Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for FANG – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Buy the FANG Stocks Sell-Off? – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $905,320 activity. Stice Travis D. also bought $399,968 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cap Ww Invsts, California-based fund reported 11.65 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 11,091 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 189,178 shares stake. Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,440 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts accumulated 398,592 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Ins Tx, Texas-based fund reported 22,828 shares. 8,265 are held by Bokf Na. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.06% or 273,200 shares in its portfolio. Investors invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co reported 22,156 shares. Fund Sa reported 0.04% stake. Westwood Grp holds 0.11% or 102,086 shares in its portfolio.