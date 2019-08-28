Corvex Management LP Lowered Its Zendesk (ZEN) Position by $69.42 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Centurylink (CTL) Stock Rose, Temasek Holdings Private LTD Has Decreased Holding by $285.36 Million

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 25.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 97.26M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17B, down from 123.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 3.67 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 89.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 826,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 99,848 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, down from 926,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $79.84. About 1.02M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink: Attractive Yield At 9% – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CenturyLink Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CenturyLink Launches Fully Managed VMware Cloud on AWS Service… – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink’s Yield May Not Be The Main Reason To Buy The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink: Time To Double Down – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Management has 103,681 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership holds 43,959 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Colony Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Parkside Finance Bancorp And Tru owns 963 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.03% or 6.23 million shares. Comerica Bancshares owns 312,011 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management LP has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 8,644 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has 8.05M shares. Conning holds 16,410 shares. Fil stated it has 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Lorber David A has 1.87% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 5,671 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% or 225 shares in its portfolio.