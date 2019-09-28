Corvex Management LP Lifted Its Holding in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by $136.39 Million as Share Price Rose; Hilton Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Facebook (FB) as Market Value Rose

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 4.87M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 20.56 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $587.51 million, up from 15.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27. About 4.09M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGM RESORTS BELIEVE DEAL WILL BE VALUE-ACCRETIVE WITHIN FIRST YEAR OF CLOSE; 25/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation’s 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc; 10/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q MGM CHINA ADJ EBITDA $151.8M, EST. $155.1M; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS, MGM GROWTH TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO FOR $850M; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts; 05/04/2018 – Album of Reimagined Love Songs Features Artistic Vision of Bob Dylan, Kesha, Benjamin Gibbard, St. Vincent, Valerie June and Kele Okereke; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVENUE $2.82 BLN VS $2.71 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International and lnvenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array; 15/03/2018 – The MGM Resorts Foundation Announces the 2018 Women’s Leadership Conference August 27 and 28, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 2,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 8,639 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67M, down from 10,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Facebook has announced privacy changes to its platform since the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is complicated. That shouldn’t stop lawmakers; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Defends Facebook’s Value as Senators Question Apology; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp Co-founder To Leave Facebook After Clashes: Report — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Big tech must be regulated, says inventor of world wide web; 27/03/2018 – Hedge Funds to Watch for Facebook Fallout: D.E. Shaw, Appaloosa; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS IN FUTURE, THE PRINCIPLE MUST BE ONE OF “PRIVACY BY DESIGN”; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s announcement was part of an effort to clean up its data collection practices after news that millions of user profiles were harvested by an outside agency; 17/05/2018 – Institutional Shareholder Services recommended Facebook investors withhold support from five directors including CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 23/05/2018 – Facebook wants to be taken seriously in the workplace and is counting on Okta for help

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold MGM shares while 132 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 421.58 million shares or 1.44% more from 415.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jolley Asset owns 14,290 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Private Tru Na reported 7,951 shares. Gmt Corporation accumulated 2.34M shares or 2.34% of the stock. Gates Cap holds 3.95% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 3.29M shares. Principal has 0.02% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Moreover, Ent Financial Svcs has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Jennison Assoc Lc has invested 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Kings Point Mngmt owns 890 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Assocs Corp has invested 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Dimensional Fund LP reported 5.13 million shares. 502,087 were reported by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Pathstone Family Office invested in 74,118 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 249,612 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 95,623 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 267 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $151.07 million activity. 636,335 shares were bought by Meister Keith A., worth $17.67 million.

Corvex Management Lp, which manages about $8.18B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 39,000 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 95,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,407 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $732.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp / Fsc by 96,900 shares to 5.14M shares, valued at $27.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 83,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Credit Strat Fund (JQC).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.