Corvex Management LP Increases Stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG); Discovery (DISCK) Share Price Declined While Peak Asset Management Lowered by $315,075 Its Stake

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 1506.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 2.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.21M, up from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $98.63. About 176,925 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 57.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 12,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 9,402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 22,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.28. About 308,458 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7,110 shares to 22,336 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (NYSE:AMID) by 122,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. Another trade for 5,313 shares valued at $505,352 was bought by Hollis Michael L..

