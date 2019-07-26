Corvex Management LP Increases Holding in Mgm Resorts International (MGM); As Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Shares Declined, Shareholder Litespeed Management Has Cut by $2.66 Million Its Stake

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.05. About 165,864 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote for Company’s Board Nominees; 02/05/2018 – SCRIPPS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR BOARD’S 3 NOMINEES AT MEETING; 27/03/2018 – All-New Season Three Episodes of Saints & Sinners And Binge-Worthy Seasons One & Two Plus Gang Related, Reasonable Doubt, Facin; 02/05/2018 – EW Scripps: Urges Hldrs To Vote For the Board’s Nominees; 27/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT- GAMCO WILL SOLICIT PROXIES TO ELECT COLLEEN BIRDNOW BROWN, RAYMOND H. COLE, VINCENT L. SADUSKY TO W. SCRIPPS’ BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 27/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT-GAMCO URGES E. W. SCRIPPS’ SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF GAMCO’S 3 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO BOARD OF E. W. SCRIPPS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS SCRIPPS HOLDERS VOTE VS GAMCO NOMINEES; 10/05/2018 – SCRIPPS HOLDERS ELECT ALL THREE SCRIPPS BOARD NOMINEES

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 684.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 13.69 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15.69 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402.68 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.37. About 5.33M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 10/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 08/05/2018 – MGM Chief Executive Rips `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity; 06/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Is Wynn a Good Deal for MGM Resorts?; 09/05/2018 – MGM Resort’s Murren Talks Inclusion (Video); 07/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL TO HOST ANALYST & INVESTOR DAY; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts: Cancellation of Major Prize Fight in May Moderates Expectations for 2Q, Particularly at Luxury Properties; 05/04/2018 – $WYNN $MGM MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts @nypost; 25/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation’s 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by Diversitylnc; 09/05/2018 – Park MGM Officially Takes Its Place On The Las Vegas Strip; 22/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: The footage was obtained exclusively from MGM Resorts and shows Stephen Paddock hauling bags of

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Asset has 0.04% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 67,599 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 1.38 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shell Asset holds 34,773 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dupont holds 16,716 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mufg Americas has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Barr E S And Company has 282,175 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Intll Ca has invested 0.08% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). The New York-based Bridger Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.59% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Kings Point Cap Mngmt reported 890 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement owns 0.06% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 22,301 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 870,541 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. 800,000 shares valued at $20.32 million were bought by SALEM PAUL J on Wednesday, May 8. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch Assocs Management accumulated 466,661 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 38,147 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt, Missouri-based fund reported 273,662 shares. Bridgeway Cap Inc holds 248,500 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sageworth Trust accumulated 103 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr reported 0.01% stake. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 0.01% or 1.43 million shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Moreover, Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). 465,049 are owned by Penn Capital Mgmt Com. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 1,931 shares. 34,439 are owned by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Tudor Inv Et Al owns 0.06% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 73,037 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 18,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielson Holdings Plc by 193,100 shares to 409,500 shares, valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 1 sale for $1.79 million activity. 10,840 shares valued at $205,933 were bought by Peirce Mary on Wednesday, February 13. Scripps Eaton M had bought 27,058 shares worth $508,681 on Thursday, January 31. $209,000 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) was sold by Lawlor Brian G. on Tuesday, February 5.