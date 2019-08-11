Corvex Management LP Increased Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake by $251.14 Million; Stock Price Rose; Argyll Research Increased Its Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Position by $33.60 Million

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 1506.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 2.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 2.65 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.21 million, up from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $96.42. About 1.57M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 11.98 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348.56M, up from 10.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 2.93M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Serv Group Inc Inc accumulated 53,522 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.09% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Apg Asset Nv reported 0% stake. M&T Financial Bank Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Scholtz Co Llc reported 34,685 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp holds 0.01% or 6,146 shares. Leavell Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 2,155 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0.14% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Raymond James & Associate accumulated 109,962 shares. Somerset Trust has invested 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.25% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Amp holds 0.04% or 73,800 shares. 92 are held by Valley National Advisers Inc. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 0.32% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 318,892 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt reported 25,405 shares. Westover Capital Llc holds 9,620 shares. Bridgecreek Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 7,700 were reported by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Co. 3,358 were accumulated by Burt Wealth Advisors. Blair William And Company Il reported 0.16% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Asset has invested 0.27% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Sequent Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 10,873 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank Trust owns 87,476 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 220,166 are owned by Rothschild Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company. 70,133 are held by Virtu Lc. Spirit Of America Management Corporation Ny owns 3.75% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 882,656 shares. Hightower Trust Svcs Lta owns 656,390 shares for 2.45% of their portfolio.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.