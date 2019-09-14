Corvex Management LP Holds Holding in Mgm Resorts International (MGM); Lmr Partners Llp Boosted Its Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Stake by $11.78 Million

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 4.87M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 20.56M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $587.51 million, up from 15.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.07. About 4.59M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – Morning Call: MGM buying NY-area casino for $850 million. Could it lure gamblers away from Sands Bethlehem?; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts to Power 13 Las Vegas Strip Properties With Solar; 08/05/2018 – MGM’s Murren Says ‘Investors Don’t Care Enough’ About Diversity (Video); 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS REPORTS SALE OF GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL, MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC REPORT TRANSACTIONS; 26/04/2018 – CITYCENTER HOLDINGS, LLC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $214 MLN IN CASH; 12/05/2018 – Skift: MGM CEO Criticizes `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity; 30/04/2018 – CityCenter Announces Launch of Incremental Term Loan; 15/05/2018 – Fitch: Emphasis on Shareholder Returns at MGM Investor Day; 10/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 421.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 136,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 169,459 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.60M, up from 32,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $86.27. About 3.63 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 172,273 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $15.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. On Thursday, August 29 AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought $57.04M worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 764,501 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.59 in 2019Q1.

Corvex Management Lp, which manages about $8.18 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 95,500 shares to 174,407 shares, valued at $51.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.