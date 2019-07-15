Corvex Management LP Has Upped Stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) as Market Value Declined; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stake in Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX)

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 24.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,618 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 82,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 51,390 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has risen 7.54% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500.

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 684.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 13.69M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15.69M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402.68 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 1.81M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q MGM CHINA ADJ EBITDA $151.8M, EST. $155.1M; 10/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces New $2.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 05/04/2018 – Album of Reimagined Love Songs Features Artistic Vision of Bob Dylan, Kesha, Benjamin Gibbard, St. Vincent, Valerie June and Kele Okereke; 12/05/2018 – Skift: MGM CEO Criticizes `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR, EXPECT CONTINUED DISRUPTION AT MONTE CARLO AND ADDITIONAL TIME TO RECOVER AT MANDALAY BAY; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts to Buy New York Casino for About $605 Million; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN BOOSTED WYNN, THO, STZ, MSFT, MGM IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – MGM Resorts ‘Applauds’ Supreme Court Allowing States the ‘Opportunity to Protect Consumers and Benefit the Public by Regulating and Taxing Sports Betting’; 08/05/2018 – BNN: MGM Chief Executive Rips `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. SALEM PAUL J had bought 800,000 shares worth $20.32M. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK also bought $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corp holds 35,529 shares. The Arizona-based Ironwood Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Moody Bancorp Division reported 674 shares. Pnc Service Gp accumulated 0% or 135,676 shares. Mufg Americas invested in 0% or 2,720 shares. Voloridge Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 92,194 shares. Quantbot Lp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 259 shares. James Invest Rech has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.03% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 219,222 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 137,590 were reported by Amp Invsts Ltd. Financial Architects Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $287,091 activity.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Matthews Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 8,859 shares to 12,898 shares, valued at $477,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,395 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 142,749 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company reported 59,628 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 290,709 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.28% or 146,445 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Lc owns 0.08% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 17,800 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Llc has invested 0.02% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 10,023 shares. Adelante Capital Ltd Liability holds 561,392 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset has invested 0.07% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd owns 9,452 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Republic Investment, California-based fund reported 8,224 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). London Of Virginia reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Northern accumulated 1.04 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pennsylvania Trust reported 2,426 shares.