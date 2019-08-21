Corvex Management LP Has Upped Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position by $251.14 Million as Stock Price Rose; Raymond James Trust Increases Holding in Sysco (SYY)

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 1506.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 2.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 2.65 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.21M, up from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $99.28. About 1.03M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 6,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 96,996 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, up from 90,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 2.27 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3,970 shares to 7,560 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 16,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,166 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De reported 310,553 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 170,647 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 2.19M shares or 0% of all its holdings. British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 90,876 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 0.02% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 5,749 shares. Wms Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 4,514 shares. Oakworth holds 0.06% or 4,242 shares in its portfolio. Davenport & Commerce Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 16,444 shares. Amer Century holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 4.55 million shares. Cannell Peter B & invested in 0.2% or 78,114 shares. Holderness Investments has invested 0.24% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Clarkston Cap Partners Ltd Llc stated it has 587,385 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Nexus Inv Management stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Nomura Inc reported 17,904 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 3,182 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 0.05% or 95,435 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 459,252 shares or 0% of the stock. Dean Invest Assocs Limited Com invested 0.13% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 24,668 shares. Exane Derivatives has 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp owns 17.42M shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 7,992 are held by Fred Alger Mgmt. Bronson Point Mngmt Limited Co invested in 3.46% or 50,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 8,200 shares. Comerica Bankshares owns 52,369 shares. Westwood Holdg Gru owns 102,086 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd invested in 20,743 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) accumulated 0.06% or 9,394 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. The insider Stice Travis D. bought $399,968.