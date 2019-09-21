Corvex Management LP Has Upped Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding; Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) Holder Janney Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $574,314

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 283,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 2.94M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $319.86M, up from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $96.82. About 1.78 million shares traded or 6.30% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 182,916 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.45 million, down from 188,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88M shares traded or 83.93% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $118; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N RELEASES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER LETTER FROM CEO JAMIE DIMON; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – GTC GTCP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 11.96 FROM PLN 11.35; 28/03/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE FMEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96.1 EUROS FROM 95.6 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “DESPITE CLIENT SENTIMENT REMAINING HIGH, THE ENVIRONMENT IS INTENSELY COMPETITIVE AND LENDING WAS FLAT FOR THE QUARTER”; 24/05/2018 – HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC BOWL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 250P FROM 230P; 22/03/2018 – Dimon pay day means a year’s wages for typical JPMorgan staff; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC CCXI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natural Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 17,017 shares to 72,021 shares, valued at $11.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 28,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.28 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 2.68% or 73,275 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va reported 8,915 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Capital owns 130,008 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt invested in 1.32% or 62,322 shares. Hilton Limited Liability Co owns 5,391 shares. 19,412 are owned by Welch Group Limited Liability. Ipg Invest Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 3,390 shares. Fred Alger has invested 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Davis Selected Advisers owns 7.92 million shares. Moreover, Renaissance Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gould Asset Limited Liability Corporation Ca has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel has invested 2.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Family Firm holds 6,459 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Adirondack owns 20,620 shares. Beaumont Prtn Lc holds 17,420 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenwood Assocs Ltd invested in 6,340 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp holds 0% or 80 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co invested in 108,528 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 13,774 shares. Amica Retiree Trust invested in 678 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Montag A Associate has invested 0.12% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Essex Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 10,500 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Corecommodity Limited Liability accumulated 8,712 shares. Advisory Services Net Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 3,838 shares. Northern holds 0.05% or 1.87 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Lc accumulated 42,898 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sei Invs has 0.07% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Voya Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 80,956 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 13,927 shares.

Corvex Management Lp, which manages about $8.18 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 800 shares to 25,700 shares, valued at $48.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 331,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).