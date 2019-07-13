Corvex Management LP Has Raised Its Position in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by $342.32 Million; Fine Capital Partners LP Lifted Its Stake in Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) by $8.67 Million

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62 million, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.61M market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 126,197 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 4.70% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA)

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 684.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 13.69 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15.69M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402.68 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 4.61 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – MGM RESORTS WILL RECEIVE ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE OF NET PROCEEDS AFTER CERTAIN TRANSACTION COSTS, OR APPROXIMATELY $162 MLN; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Transactions Expected to Close in 1Q 2019; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGM RESORTS BELIEVE DEAL WILL BE VALUE-ACCRETIVE WITHIN FIRST YEAR OF CLOSE; 15/05/2018 – MGM Resorts had already been planning for the day the U.S. Supreme Court allowed sports betting, according CEO Jim Murren; 14/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED IT HAS APPOINTED JAN SWARTZ TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WHICH IS NOW COMPRISED OF 12 MEMBERS; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts; 29/05/2018 – MGM Growth Properties to Pay $625M to MGM Resorts for Developed Real Estate Assets; 26/04/2018 – No Dice for MGM Resorts International — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Album of Reimagined Love Songs Features Artistic Vision of Bob Dylan, Kesha, Benjamin Gibbard, St. Vincent, Valerie June and Ke; 13/03/2018 – Tracinda Corporation Lowers Stake in MGM Resorts Intl. to 4.8%

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should Investors Worry About MGM Resorts’ Growing Debt Burden? – The Motley Fool” on April 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Annaly Capital, MGM and More – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGM Resorts tops expectations – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Boston Beer, MGM, Target, Visa And More – Benzinga” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “There’s Reason to be Skeptical of Macao’s Gambling Market – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Cap Advsr accumulated 109,837 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The has 0.03% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 96,811 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 4,942 shares. Cibc World Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 603,744 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt reported 35,853 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 104,043 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 107,165 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 2.50 million shares. Canyon Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 13.08M shares or 8.1% of the stock. Gulf Int Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 86,636 shares. Amp Capital holds 0.02% or 137,590 shares in its portfolio. Northern owns 5.14 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Corvex Mngmt LP has 28.09% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. The insider SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32M. 1,145 shares were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK, worth $30,075 on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank De has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 22,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Morgan Stanley has 8,238 shares. Heartland Advisors Incorporated invested in 200,000 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 33,941 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 20,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 12,771 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 14,618 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parkside Savings Bank And has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon holds 228,549 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 16,599 are held by Sector Pension Board.