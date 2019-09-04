Corvex Management LP Has Raised Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position by $251.14 Million as Share Price Rose; Lowes Cos (LOW) Shares Declined While Ironsides Asset Advisors Trimmed Position

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 1506.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 2.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.21 million, up from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $97.96. About 938,715 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company's stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $86.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $111.76. About 2.94M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity. On Friday, March 8 the insider Hollis Michael L. bought $505,352.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.06B for 20.54 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock.