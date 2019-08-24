Corvex Management LP Has Lowered Zendesk (ZEN) Holding by $69.42 Million as Valuation Declined; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Lowered Pepsico Com (PEP) Holding by $640,012 as Valuation Rose

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 41,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, down from 47,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 89.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 826,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 99,848 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, down from 926,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.39. About 1.50 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zendesk: Buy The Dip And Remain Patient – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zendesk Introduces WhatsApp for Zendesk – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What SAP Can Acquire To Meet Its Revenue Shortfall – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk Targets WhatsApp Users – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FMX vs. PEP: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, MMM, PEP, BLK – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Boston Beer (SAM) Up 44% in 6 Months: Will Momentum Sustain? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Pepsico (PEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Lrg Cap Etf (SCHX) by 21,608 shares to 63,082 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 23,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Intl Small Cap Etf (SCHC).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.71 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group has 7.12 million shares. Macroview Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Livingston Gp Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 31,024 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.57% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 139,820 are owned by Eastern State Bank. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited has invested 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 1.36 million shares. Loudon Lc has 1.26% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Permanens LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Saratoga And Investment Management holds 2.41% or 288,382 shares in its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 2.23% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 51,277 shares. 37,927 were accumulated by Van Strum Towne. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 198,204 shares. Com Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 1.44% or 46,022 shares. Buckhead Cap Lc holds 58,374 shares or 2.23% of its portfolio.