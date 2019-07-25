Corvex Management LP Has Lowered Position in Zendesk (ZEN) as Share Price Rose; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder United Asset Strategies Boosted Position by $406,260

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 89.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 826,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 99,848 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, down from 926,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $93.84. About 912,251 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 36.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 3,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,730 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 10,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $117.11. About 5.40 million shares traded or 63.18% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY; 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. also sold $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,104 shares to 18,406 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 55,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,177 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

