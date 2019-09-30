Corvex Management LP Has Lowered Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake by $24.51 Million; Dowling & Yahnke Has Upped Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $360,981 as Share Price Declined

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 6,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 69,375 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, up from 63,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.69. About 3.66 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 331,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.45M, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $78.88. About 1.16 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Are Said Aiming to Clinch Deal Next Week: Rtrs; 27/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 18/05/2018 – Agency Spy: Wunderman Seattle Downsizes as T-Mobile Takes More of Its Data and Analytics Work In-House; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1.07% Branded Postpaid Phone Churn in 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Letting Sprint and T-Mobile Merge Is a Terrible Idea; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint had to merge; 10/04/2018 – Report on Business: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile/Sprint: thaw loser

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 11,895 shares to 35,468 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 2,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,077 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Fds.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.86 million for 19.92 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.