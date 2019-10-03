Corvex Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by $136.39 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Position Increased by Maple Capital Management Inc

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 4.87 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 20.56M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $587.51M, up from 15.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 6.99 million shares traded or 30.71% up from the average. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: MGM Rtgs Unaffected By Empire City Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination with Donation to National; 26/04/2018 – MGM CEO: MANDALAY BAY RESORT LAGGING SINCE SHOOTING; 15/05/2018 – MGM Resorts had already been planning for the day the U.S. Supreme Court allowed sports betting, according CEO Jim Murren; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Cash Balance at March 31 Was $1.5 Billion; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR, EXPECT CONTINUED DISRUPTION AT MONTE CARLO AND ADDITIONAL TIME TO RECOVER AT MANDALAY BAY; 13/03/2018 – Tracinda Corporation Lowers Stake in MGM Resorts Intl. to 4.8%; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 7,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 35,717 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, up from 28,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 21.31M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS WORKING TO INCREASE EPIPEN PRODUCTION; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Management Inc Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 1.20M shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc holds 105,854 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Incorporated Md holds 59,885 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Papp L Roy And Associate reported 24,270 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Cap Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eagle Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mrj Capital, New York-based fund reported 79,753 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co holds 7,338 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha holds 0.83% or 294,541 shares. Liberty Capital Management Inc holds 9,597 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reported 44,016 shares. The Washington-based Madrona Financial Svcs Lc has invested 0.19% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wasatch Advisors owns 164,906 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 2.59 million shares. 64,821 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold MGM shares while 132 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 421.58 million shares or 1.44% more from 415.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Boyar Asset Management Inc has 0.62% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 29,400 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 345,415 shares. Andra Ap holds 128,100 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 538 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc stated it has 259 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Captrust Advisors holds 141 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management reported 114,622 shares stake. Consolidated Invest Group Inc Lc reported 165,273 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 44,900 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt Com has 0.04% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 20,263 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtn Ltd invested 0.03% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.09% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 265,381 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.23M shares.