Corvex Management LP Has Lifted Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position by $251.14 Million as Share Price Rose; Ranger Investment Management LP Holding in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Has Upped as Stock Price Rose

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 1506.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 2.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.21M, up from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 1.12 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 30,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 258,630 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91 million, up from 228,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $109. About 169,838 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C; 06/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC SLAB.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $120; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q REV. $205M, EST. $199.4M

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Telemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 99,817 shares to 384,663 shares, valued at $24.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 55,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,550 shares, and cut its stake in Legacytexas Financial Group I.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold SLAB shares while 66 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 57.49% more from 40.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Blair William Il has invested 0% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Arizona State Retirement Systems has 30,940 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 33,512 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Stifel Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 26,693 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability owns 10,288 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 11,500 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 15,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 28,819 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd invested in 15,798 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 300 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 22,050 shares. Prelude Cap Lc owns 21,661 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wesbanco Bank has 0.11% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 21,483 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 107 shares stake. 100,563 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability. Rhumbline Advisers reported 238,569 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oakworth Capital owns 11,509 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 225 were accumulated by Clearbridge Lc. Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Jennison Associates Lc holds 160,178 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 0.29% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 310,546 shares stake. Moreover, Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Company has 0.18% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 205 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hightower Limited Company has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 4,616 shares.

