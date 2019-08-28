Corvex Management LP Has Boosted Holding in Mgm Resorts International (MGM); Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Shareholder Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Cut Holding

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 684.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 13.69 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 15.69 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402.68 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $28.17. About 1.51 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO PREDICTS REVPAR FOR FY18 UP 1-3 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN BOOSTED WYNN, THO, STZ, MSFT, MGM IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Testifies At U.S. Senate Hearing On Western Water Supply, Sustainability; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts to Buy New York Casino for About $605 Million–Update; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS REPORTS SALE OF GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M; 26/03/2018 – MGM Growth Properties LLC Completes Repricing Of Term Loan B Facility; 26/04/2018 – CITYCENTER HOLDINGS, LLC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $214 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q MGM CHINA NET REV. $596M, EST. $638.0M; 25/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation’s 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc; 12/05/2018 – Skift: MGM CEO Criticizes `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 34.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 11,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 22,707 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 34,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $72.93. About 435,944 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS TO REPORT ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN STUDY DATA; 07/03/2018 – SGEN: PHASE 1 STUDY IN RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – News On Cascadian Therapeutics Inc. (CASC) Now Under SGEN; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – FDA ALSO GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR ADCETRIS; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 NON-CASH COSTS $95 MLN TO $105 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage III or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with che; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT TARGET ACTION DATE MAY 1, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics And Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. Another trade for 1,145 shares valued at $30,075 was bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK. Shares for $20.32M were bought by SALEM PAUL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 4,942 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 16,617 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 557,036 shares. 8,000 are held by Advent Capital Management De. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 725 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). The Kentucky-based Mcf Limited has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Lpl Fincl Limited Co holds 0% or 45,694 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% stake. Mackay Shields Limited Co has invested 0.04% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Gideon Advsr, New York-based fund reported 109,837 shares. 9,124 are held by Ameritas Investment Prns Inc. Hirtle Callaghan And Limited Liability Corp holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer holds 0% or 1,762 shares in its portfolio. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Management holds 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) or 3,201 shares. Swiss Bankshares owns 373,100 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 22,800 shares. Virtu, a New York-based fund reported 17,694 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity owns 6,317 shares. Jefferies Group Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). 455,784 are owned by Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) or 45,821 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg has invested 0.03% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Cibc Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 39,805 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited reported 4,847 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 0% stake. Georgia-based Earnest Prns Ltd has invested 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Td Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.55 million shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $105.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 400,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.