Corvex Management LP Decreased Stake in Facebook (FB) by $7.53 Million; As Office Depot (ODP) Market Value Declined, Holder Aristotle Fund LP Has Lowered Its Holding

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 86.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 2.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 444,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $915,000, down from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.09% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $1.755. About 6.97 million shares traded or 21.62% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot: Outlook to 2020 Sees Services Rev Growing to About 20% of Total Sales; 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 68.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 39,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47 million, down from 57,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $178.08. About 11.07 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Jenny Gross: Scoop: Cambridge Analytica and SCL Group shutting down following controversies involving its use of Facebook data,; 26/03/2018 – Axios AM: Mike’s Top 10 – Exclusive poll: Facebook favorability – The long view – ���� 1 fun thing; 03/05/2018 – American Century Adds Aptiv, Exits Flex, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: @CamAnalytica is immediately ceasing all operations in the wake of the Facebook data scandal; 12/04/2018 – Recode’s Teddy Schleifer on Spotify’s IPO and Kurt Wagner on Facebook and Cambridge Analytica #TooEmbarrassed (transcript); 16/04/2018 – FACEBOOK MUST FACE CLASS ACTION OVER FACE-TAGGING IN PHOTOS -U.S. JUDGE; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum will not stand for re-election on Facebook’s board; 23/03/2018 – Bolton Was Early Beneficiary of Cambridge Analytica’s Facebook Data; 24/04/2018 – Facebook has admitted that 87 million users’ profiles were shared with Cambridge Analytica

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. ODP’s profit will be $76.49M for 3.13 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.95 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

