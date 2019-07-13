Corvex Management LP Cut Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $1.49 Million; Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Shareholder Fine Capital Partners LP Trimmed Position by $1.75 Million

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 438,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.27 million, down from 4.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.44 million market cap company. It closed at $1.17 lastly. It is down 76.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp analyzed 9,000 shares as the company's stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.00M, down from 57,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $580.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38B for 26.96 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset reported 45,969 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 14,156 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Maverick Capital Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 33,920 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Llc reported 16.12 million shares. Altimeter Cap Mgmt LP owns 3.55M shares. Paragon Cap Management invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 9.76M shares. Palladium Ptnrs Limited invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Avalon Limited Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Caprock Inc reported 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Valiant Limited Partnership holds 5.46% or 365,023 shares. Trb Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hitchwood Capital Ltd Partnership reported 1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hl Financial Services Limited Liability Corp holds 0.24% or 91,723 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. $2.39 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374.

date 2019-07-13

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $42,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited invested in 3.17 million shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 28,305 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 4,725 shares or 0% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp has invested 0.17% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) or 460,121 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Prudential Fin Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 4.99 million shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation accumulated 2.20 million shares. Energ Opportunities Management Ltd Liability reported 50,747 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 9,144 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Capital holds 45,881 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 38,815 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 5.63M shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.01% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN).