Corvex Management LP Boosted Position in Diamondback Energy (FANG) as Valuation Rose; As Celanese Del (CE) Stock Value Rose, Korea Investment Upped by $2.52 Million Its Stake

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 1506.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 2.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.21M, up from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $97. About 1.06M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 269.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 25,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 35,300 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, up from 9,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $108.88. About 353,617 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 17,376 shares. Fifth Third Bank holds 14,279 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs stated it has 40,142 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd holds 0.02% or 11,091 shares. American Int reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Massachusetts-based Putnam Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.05% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Fenimore Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 3,182 shares. Scout Investments Inc holds 193,567 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 51,064 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc, a New York-based fund reported 28 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.14% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Goelzer Investment Incorporated holds 18,361 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Sir Cap Mngmt Lp holds 6.61% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 354,772 shares. Michigan-based World Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 8.84 million shares. Millennium Ltd Liability reported 165,207 shares. Cap Guardian Communication reported 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 60 were accumulated by First Manhattan Company. Private Cap Management Limited Company reported 116,695 shares stake. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership invested 1.18% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Fil holds 0% or 10,250 shares. World Asset holds 9,117 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 3,322 were accumulated by Private Advisor Group Llc. Pictet North America Advisors reported 4,190 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 26,419 shares. Swiss Bancshares accumulated 446,530 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 7,489 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Brighton Jones reported 2,456 shares stake.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Homes Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 109,500 shares to 50,315 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) by 55,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 867,308 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Co.