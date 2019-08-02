Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) director Richard Thompson, Purchased $1005 in Stock; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN)

InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) Ratings Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Interxion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Interxion Holding NV had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $69 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Oppenheimer. See InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) latest ratings:

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $76.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $74 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $70 New Target: $69 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $73 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 8 in Q1 2019. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 1 investors sold Cortland Bancorp shares while 0 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.67 million shares or 908.08% more from 165,352 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 3,529 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Maltese Cap Mngmt Llc reported 49,521 shares stake. Elizabeth Park Advisors Limited has invested 3.11% in Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB). Morgan Stanley has 31,810 shares. Ejf Limited Liability Co reported 58,000 shares. 25,019 are owned by Stifel Corp. Moreover, Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.29% invested in Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB). Farmers Trust has invested 0.22% in Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 6,037 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 48 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $45,080 activity. Shares for $810 were bought by HOFFMAN JAMES E III on Wednesday, March 13. Shares for $810 were bought by Langhenry Joseph P. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider COLE DAVID C bought $808. WOOFTER TIMOTHY K also bought $1,499 worth of Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $790 were bought by Koch Joseph E on Thursday, April 4. 42 shares valued at $1,006 were bought by THOMPSON RICHARD B on Thursday, April 4. $1,006 worth of Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) shares were bought by Vross Anthony R.

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $101.16 million. The Company’s deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. It has a 10.66 P/E ratio. The company??s loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial and agricultural loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans.

Richard Thompson, the well informed person, currently the director of Cortland Bancorp Inc picked up 42 shares of the firm worth total $1,005 U.S. Dollars based on a stock price of 23.9 U.S. Dollars a share. Richard is trying to quietly increase his company’s share, same as he did in the last month. He obtained another 42 shares worth $1,003 USD. Richard Thompson presently holds 176,220 shares or 4.02% of Cortland Bancorp Inc’s market cap.

It closed at $23.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cortland Bancorp Reports 4.3% Increase in First Half Adjusted Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cortland Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CLDB) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “Cortland Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share – Stockhouse” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 95% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cortland Bancorp Announces NASDAQ Stock Exchange Listing – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company has market cap of $5.47 billion. The firm enables its clients to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers. It has a 142.6 P/E ratio. The Company’s data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data, content, and applications between its customers.