Cortland Associates Upped Its Centene (CNC) Position by $8.83 Million; Shares Rose; Fair Isaac (FICO) Market Valuation Rose While Sandler Capital Management Increased by $11.10 Million Its Stake

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 54.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 35,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The hedge fund held 99,636 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.29 million, up from 64,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.86% or $18.61 during the last trading session, reaching $298.98. About 314,880 shares traded or 24.80% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 169,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 804,997 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.21 million, up from 635,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 4.55 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Get A Credit Card With A 550 Credit Score? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Makes Fair Isaac (FICO) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “A New FICO Scoring Model Is Coming. Is It a Good Idea? – Motley Fool” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Congresswoman Alma Adams Joins FICO at Free Consumer Financial Education Event in Charlotte – PRNewswire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FICO and eDriving Release Latest Version of the FICO Safe Driving Score with Improved Ability to Predict Future Collisions and Offer Drivers Micro-Coaching After Every Trip – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 46,850 shares to 1,250 shares, valued at $285,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Stl Corp New (Put) (NYSE:X) by 57,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 897,100 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold FICO shares while 112 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 21.40 million shares or 1.78% less from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.57M shares. 1,774 are held by Shelton Capital. Westfield Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 178,341 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited stated it has 423 shares. Captrust Advisors has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Moreover, Comerica Bank has 0.05% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 19,371 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel owns 1,048 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability invested 0.37% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc accumulated 289,495 shares or 0.08% of the stock. King Luther Cap Management invested in 0% or 1,680 shares. Partner Fund Ltd Partnership holds 56,215 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 5,000 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 0.01% or 37,194 shares. Caxton Assocs Lp holds 2,455 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 88,182 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Chesley Taft Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 9,964 shares. Daiwa Securities Group reported 16,272 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Leavell Inv holds 0.09% or 16,084 shares. Indexiq holds 0.13% or 82,762 shares in its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gulf Intll Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 0.09% or 99,117 shares. Frontier Inv reported 6,940 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Green Valley Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Walleye Trading Limited Liability invested in 295,877 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Smith Moore Company has 10,692 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 1,054 shares. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Drw Securities Llc invested in 0.01% or 4,000 shares.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $632.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 12,443 shares to 978,379 shares, valued at $44.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 4,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,161 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 2 New Acquisitions At Huge Premiums – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Canopy Health Set to Expand Health Net SmartCare – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 14, 2019.