Cortland Associates Upped Facebook A (FB) Holding by $11.97 Million; Shares Rose; Oaktree Capital Management LP Raised Its Infosys LTD (INFY) Holding by $3.32 Million as Valuation Rose

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 331,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 3.64 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.79M, up from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.08. About 10.11 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 17/04/2018 – New Infosys CEO Says Now Is Time to Sacrifice Margins for Growth; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CO EXPLORING POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR SUBSIDIARIES INCLUDING SKAVA AND PANAYA; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Expects This FY Revenue to Grow 6%-8% at Constant Currency; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS NAMES KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 13/04/2018 – Infosys January-March Revenue INR180.83 Bln, Up 5.6% on Year; 24/04/2018 – Infosys Buy Calls Mount Even as TCS Enters $100 Billion Club; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS SIZE OF OVERALL DIGITAL DEALS IS IMPROVING; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF CBI INVESTIGATION OF SOME STAFF

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 72,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 278,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45M, up from 206,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11; 22/05/2018 – Meet The New Faces of Power at Facebook; 26/03/2018 – CMO Today: Madison Avenue and Silicon Valley Tension; Vestager’s ‘Grave Suspicions’ About Google; Facebook’s Apology Ads; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s dating service could be great; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry sues Facebook, WhatsApp, lnstagram over patent infringement; 24/04/2018 – Western Precooling Selects Zest Labs to Optimize Receiving Process Efficiency; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 11/04/2018 – Rep. McKinley: ICYMI: McKinley Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Illegal Opioid Sales on Website; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s final conquest: Squeezing more ad revenue from the rest of the world; 01/04/2018 – Facebook Data Scandal Raises Another Question: Can There Be Too Much Privacy?

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability holds 361 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Doliver Limited Partnership holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,168 shares. Wms Prns Ltd Company invested in 3,899 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.43 million shares. Moreover, Yhb Investment Advisors has 1.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 41,422 shares. Pennsylvania reported 15,275 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Co owns 3,479 shares. Moreover, Marshall Sullivan Wa has 2.96% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 24,170 shares. 509,382 were reported by South Dakota Invest Council. Waters Parkerson Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Schroder Grp Inc invested in 0.29% or 1.06 million shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,000 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Gulf Intll Bancshares (Uk) Limited reported 1.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Camelot Portfolios owns 0.44% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,304 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 3.23 million shares or 6.27% of its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: A Warning You Might Want To Heed – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Regulatory Issues Will Have Little Effect on Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Hot Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 3,790 shares to 5,982 shares, valued at $498,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,391 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).