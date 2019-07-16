Cortland Associates Upped Centene (CNC) Holding by $16.51 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Share Value Rose, Holder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Cut Its Holding

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 311,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 635,111 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72M, up from 323,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54. About 1.42M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 33.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 43,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,392 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, down from 127,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 680,836 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,789 shares to 549,272 shares, valued at $39.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Gp Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,322 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 20,108 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc owns 1.41% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 265,134 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 426,139 shares. Columbus Circle has 0.19% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 142,825 shares. Korea Inv reported 110,884 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 83,572 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 80,538 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 6,850 shares. Hartford Investment Comm reported 45,180 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement invested in 18,064 shares. Toth Advisory Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Invesco Limited invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mariner Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 24,960 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated owns 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 72 shares.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Centene (CNC) Announces Purchase of Expanded Stake In Ribera Salud – StreetInsider.com” on July 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Centene’s (CNC) Oregon Subsidiary Receives Preliminary Award For Expanded Oregon Health Plan Contrac – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 7 Best Acquisitions of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene (CNC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Stock Is a Buy as It Prepares to Take on Private Insurance – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Waste Management Shares Already Reflect 2019 Growth Prospects, UBS Says In Move To Sidelines – Benzinga” published on April 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management Sets Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74M for 27.33 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.