Cortland Associates Trimmed Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $550,640 as Market Value Declined; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Howard Hughes Medical Institute Decreased Position

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 6,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 11,061 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $894,000, down from 17,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25M shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.39% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Counselors stated it has 6,522 shares. Cahill Advsrs holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,311 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Limited Liability invested in 16,207 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A accumulated 4,338 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0.11% or 917,319 shares. American Century Companies Inc has 5.28 million shares. Brown Advisory reported 2.20M shares. Kistler has invested 0.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Argent Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 3.44% or 399,704 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Com has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mercer Cap Advisers reported 14,343 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc owns 9,858 shares. Haverford Fincl has invested 5.91% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 sales for $39.05 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MasterCard (MA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Summer Heats Up at Mastercard – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broderick Brian C reported 1.57% stake. Barton reported 31,279 shares. Moreover, Farmers National Bank has 4.2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 1.34% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Greenwich Wealth Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,934 shares. 15.93 million were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Bailard accumulated 28,193 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Legacy Prtn owns 43,710 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Peoples Service Corp stated it has 2.93% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cape Ann Savings Bank holds 1.67% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 17,332 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 42,205 shares. 62,622 were accumulated by Biondo Investment Limited Company. Asset Incorporated accumulated 4,361 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Rock Point Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.26% or 6,806 shares in its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers has 0.38% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB) by 72,083 shares to 278,681 shares, valued at $46.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 132,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 990,822 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P 500 Index (IVV).