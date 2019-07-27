Cortland Associates Trimmed By $1.05 Million Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding; Eagle Capital Management Has Upped By $21.58 Million Its Facebook (FB) Position

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 2.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Capital Management Llc acquired 130,006 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Eagle Capital Management Llc holds 4.72M shares with $787.16 million value, up from 4.59M last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $570.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – EU’s 3% Turnover Tax to Hit Amazon, Google, Facebook (Video); 13/04/2018 – Philippines’ watchdog probes Facebook over Cambridge Analytica data breach; 06/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Source: Gov. Deal moves up announcement on Facebook’s 416-acre metro Atlanta data center campus; 11/04/2018 – GOP Rep. Lance on Facebook, Browser Act, Ryan (Video); 24/05/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TO CARRY OUT THOROUGH CHECKS ON FACEBOOK AND WHATSAPP BY DECEMBER 2018 – TASS; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says up to 87m users may be affected by privacy scandal; 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS A FURTHER INDEPENDENT AUDIT ALONGSIDE REGULATORY INVESTIGATIONS WILL “CONFIRM THIS ONCE AND FOR ALL” – TWEET; 16/04/2018 – The larger lessons for India from the Facebook data scandal; 10/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that Facebook employee(s) have been interviewed by Special Counsel Rob…; 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces

Cortland Associates Inc decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 38.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortland Associates Inc sold 11,982 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Cortland Associates Inc holds 18,922 shares with $1.67 million value, down from 30,904 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $133.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 3.31 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $211,675 was made by Kunst Michael R. on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwq Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Strategic Incorporated accumulated 13,280 shares. Guardian Life Of America stated it has 4,483 shares. Anchor Cap Advisors Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,850 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Co Tn accumulated 10,396 shares. Howard Capital Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 28,050 shares. Copeland Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,402 shares. Cumberland Prtn owns 0.88% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 99,170 shares. Hexavest Incorporated has 0.73% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Horan Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 815 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust has invested 3.6% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Westover Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,747 shares. Moreover, Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.64% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.41 million shares.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Philip Morris International Gets a Big Boost From IQOS in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Philip Morris Stock Surged on Thursday – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Aurora Cannabis Stock Has a Cash Burn Problem – Investorplace.com” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $94 target. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19. Bank of America maintained it with “Sell” rating and $74 target in Monday, March 25 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 17 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 116,660 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 1.44 million shares. Redwood Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 25,000 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd accumulated 1,400 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Dallas Securities holds 0.26% or 2,175 shares. Bank Hapoalim Bm invested 0.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ami Mgmt holds 25,842 shares. South State invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brinker Capital Incorporated holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 103,040 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa invested in 130,287 shares or 3.71% of the stock. Indiana-based Spectrum Mngmt Gru Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 660 are owned by Td Mgmt Lc. Professional Advisory Svcs holds 114,995 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Com holds 45,450 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio.

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased Alphabet Inc Cl C stake by 30,674 shares to 1.78 million valued at $2.09 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced A stake by 34,268 shares and now owns 1.17 million shares. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 38 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, March 11. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, January 31. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Did Facebook’s Q2 Earn A Thumbs Up From Analysts? – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Earnings: FB Stock Wafts Higher as Q2 DAUs, MAUs Meet Outlook – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $128,408 on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Cox Christopher K also sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30.