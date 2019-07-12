Cortland Associates Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $46.44 Million as Share Value Rose

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 39.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 265,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 408,151 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.56 million, down from 673,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $199.85. About 875,378 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 11,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,922 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 30,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $81.67. About 1.88M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc reported 92,268 shares stake. Massachusetts Com Ma owns 23.09M shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,570 shares. Osborne Partners Capital Management accumulated 3,460 shares. Keating Invest Counselors has 3.19% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Holt Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Capital Prns LP has 0.67% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 26,228 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Company accumulated 2,962 shares. American Research And Mgmt reported 45,694 shares. The West Virginia-based City Hldgs has invested 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc holds 16,322 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 145,922 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Nj holds 0.14% or 49,968 shares. Cooke & Bieler LP has 928,364 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Veritas Invest Mngmt (Uk) Ltd stated it has 1,385 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 13,329 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.09 billion for 15.35 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB) by 72,083 shares to 278,681 shares, valued at $46.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 311,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 635,111 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P 500 Index (IVV).

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 93,950 shares to 497,037 shares, valued at $101.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,370 were reported by Trust Inv. St Johns Investment Ltd Company holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor owns 199,609 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Welch Forbes Limited Liability holds 0.24% or 55,472 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Llc stated it has 2,389 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 9,562 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 117,303 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fund Mgmt has invested 0.29% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Harris Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.37M shares. 25,179 were accumulated by Chem Bancorporation. Regentatlantic Ltd holds 0.07% or 6,021 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 4,798 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Pcl holds 0.33% or 541,698 shares in its portfolio. Miles Capital owns 0.26% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,681 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

