Cortland Associates Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Has Cut by $412,678 as Shares Rose; Boeing Co. (BA) Holder Investment Management Of Virginia Has Increased Its Stake by $865,632

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 230.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 2,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,257 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $5.65 during the last trading session, reaching $350.21. About 1.95M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – SPACEX ABORTS PLANNED LAUNCH OF ITS UPDATED VERSION OF FALCON 9 ROCKET FROM KENNEDY SPACE CENTER IN FLORIDA -LIVE WEBCAST; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 18/05/2018 – BA: #ULTIMANOTICIA Plane Destination Havana-Holguin exploded on the highway in Boyeros – ! $BA; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS MAKING STEADY PROGRESS CLOSING OUT TECHNICAL RISKS ON THE PATH TO FINAL CERTIFICATION AND TO DELIVERING THE FIRST 18 TANKERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – BOEING DEFENSE CHIEF LEANNE CARET SPEAKS TO REPORTERS; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 18/05/2018 – TorontoStar: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti International; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: U.S. TO LAUNCH 1ST DEEP-SPACE ROCKET IN 50 YRS: BOEING; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 8,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,993 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 19,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $55.34. About 1.96M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,157 shares to 3,201 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 9,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. sold $501,938 worth of stock or 10,945 shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05 million for 24.27 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 0% stake. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.3% or 1.23M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 14,870 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Delaware reported 314,784 shares stake. Creative Planning stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 17,248 shares. Advantage Inc owns 415 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boltwood Cap Mngmt holds 0.55% or 16,852 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Inv Ltd Co accumulated 23,346 shares. Schmidt P J Investment has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Andra Ap owns 111,100 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Llc holds 824 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 39.91 million are held by Invesco Ltd. North Carolina-based First Citizens Bancshares & has invested 0.41% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Agf America holds 57,289 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Management invested in 0.93% or 32,050 shares. Cadence Commercial Bank Na owns 2,460 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Matrix Asset Inc holds 0.06% or 897 shares. Raymond James & has 585,912 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 27,700 shares. 539 are held by Autus Asset Mgmt Limited. Dorsey And Whitney Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Intrust National Bank Na holds 1.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 13,128 shares. Kanawha Capital Ltd Llc reported 727 shares stake. Northrock Partners Limited Liability Company has 6,321 shares. Aviance Cap Prtn Limited Liability owns 30,928 shares. New York-based Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Llc has invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bluemountain Cap Llc owns 34,235 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Cadinha & Co Limited holds 0.08% or 1,060 shares in its portfolio. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 3,506 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million.