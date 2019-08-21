Cortland Associates Stake in Facebook A (FB) Has Lifted by $11.97 Million; Stonehill Capital Management Has Boosted Its P G & E Common (PCG) Stake by $101.82 Million

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 1089% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 5.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.54M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.40 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 9.28% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 20.80M shares traded or 165.29% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 72,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 278,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45M, up from 206,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $183.81. About 9.10 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/03/2018 – Business Journals: Source: Gov. Deal moves up announcement on Facebook’s 416-acre metro Atlanta data center campus…; 11/05/2018 – A vocal critic of Facebook, NYU professor Scott Galloway called Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg “scarier” than Fidel Castro; 04/05/2018 – HUNGARIAN HELSINKI COMMITTEE COMMENTS ON COURT CASE ON FACEBOOK; 05/03/2018 – The wording of the questions was puzzling given that both types of offensive content have long been banned by Facebook’s own terms of use; 25/04/2018 – Satyajit Das: Facebook controversy raises wrong questions; 06/04/2018 – Italy Antitrust opens probe into Facebook’s collection, use of data; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Vows Action to Bolster Data Privacy; 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – FB: The Federation Council decided to invite Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to one of his meetings to speak within the “expert hour”, his speech may touch upon such an important industry for the Russian economy as digitalization // RIA – ! $FB; 24/04/2018 – But Galloway said Google is equally as “scary” as Facebook from a privacy perspective

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 8,833 shares to 446,012 shares, valued at $58.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,391 shares, and cut its stake in Transunion Com.

