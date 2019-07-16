Cortland Associates Raised Centene (CNC) Holding; Evergreen Resources (EVG) Sentiment Is 2.86

Cortland Associates Inc increased Centene Corp (CNC) stake by 96.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortland Associates Inc acquired 311,469 shares as Centene Corp (CNC)’s stock declined 14.54%. The Cortland Associates Inc holds 635,111 shares with $33.72 million value, up from 323,642 last quarter. Centene Corp now has $22.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 4.02 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile

Evergreen Resources Inc (EVG) investors sentiment increased to 2.86 in Q1 2019. It’s up 2.43, from 0.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 20 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 7 sold and reduced their holdings in Evergreen Resources Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 8.64 million shares, up from 7.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Evergreen Resources Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

Cortland Associates Inc decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 8,422 shares to 10,993 valued at $549,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alibaba Gp Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 3,731 shares and now owns 232,322 shares. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7500 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CNC in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). York Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 716,442 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Amp Ltd invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ima Wealth Inc, a Kansas-based fund reported 2,012 shares. Endurant Capital LP holds 1.15% or 54,995 shares in its portfolio. 893 are held by Ent Ser. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Lincoln holds 15,744 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorporation The has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ajo LP has invested 0.19% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Highbridge Management Ltd Llc stated it has 78,478 shares. Jump Trading Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 4,098 shares. Shine Investment Advisory holds 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 290 shares. Burren Capital Advsrs Limited stated it has 20,584 shares or 6.67% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny, New York-based fund reported 41,410 shares.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CVS Stock Is a Buy as It Prepares to Take on Private Insurance – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centene: A Growth Healthcare Stock At A Bargain Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund declares $0.0750 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Upcoming LOR Tender – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EVV And EVG: 2 More Eaton Vance Funds That Sound Alike, But Aren’t – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2015. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Short-Duration Portfolios With High Yields: 5 CEFs – Seeking Alpha” published on January 13, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PCM: A Solid Fund At An Expensive Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund for 4.67 million shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.08 million shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.52% invested in the company for 79,282 shares. The New York-based National Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.33% in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 61,328 shares.

It closed at $13.46 lastly. It is up 2.17% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.60% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $240.67 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 21.5 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.