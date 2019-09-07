Cortland Associates Position in Facebook A (FB) Upped by $11.97 Million; As Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) Stock Value Were Volatile, Fiera Capital Has Cut Its Position

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 72,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 278,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45 million, up from 206,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Manager of $200 billion pension fund deletes Facebook account, citing ‘offensive’ management; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is making data settings and privacy tools easier for users to find; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 10/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Enters Political Gantlet; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s value trumps that of two of the world’s biggest financial firms:; 06/03/2018 – Facebook looks to change the tune with move into music; 27/04/2018 – Amazon ad sale boom could challenge Google-Facebook dominance; 14/03/2018 – Facebook Blocks Britain First, a Far-Right Anti-Muslim Group Promoted by Trump; 21/04/2018 – Facebook used to hate pre-roll video ads. Now it’s changing its mind:; 19/03/2018 – REPUBLICAN SENATOR JOHN KENNEDY JOINS DEMOCRAT KLOBUCHAR IN ASKING FOR TECH CEO HEARING AFTER NEWS OF ALLEGED MISUSE OF FACEBOOK DATA BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 26.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 149,778 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 416,311 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 566,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $506.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 85,274 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 11,982 shares to 18,922 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion Com by 6,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,736 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK).

